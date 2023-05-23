EPHRATA – A house fire in Ephrata on Tuesday killed a man around Basin Street and 12 Avenue.
The fire was reported at a home on 12 Ave. at 1:01 p.m.
The body of 58-year-old Derek Love was found near the home's front door. The Grant County coroner’s office says it is believed Love died from smoke inhalation. Love’s body was found near the main door of the home where he exited and entered. Amid the smoke, a police officer could only see Love’s feet, so he grabbed them and pulled Love out of the home where CPR was administered; Love was declared a short time later. Love’s dog was also found near the door.
The fire was confined to the living room and it had started in a corner near some electrical equipment. Ephrata Assistant Fire Chief says Love was also a smoker, so that could have been a factor as well. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.
A firefighter was also treated for smoke inhalation.