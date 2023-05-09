MOSES LAKE - A Moses Lake resident is without a home today after smoke and fire rendered the home uninhabitable Tuesday morning.
At 9:52 a.m., the Grant County Sheriff's Office posted about the incident.
Sheriff's officials say the fire happened at a single-story residence at 4408 Chera Place in the Upper Basin Homes community. Authorities say the fire was caused by a new oven that the resident had installed. The person living in the home had extinguished a fire in the stove hood that he thought was out, but wasn't. It is believed that the fire continued to smolder in the attic overnight.
The occupant was woken by a person who told him his house was on fire, evacuating moments later.
There were no reports of any injuries.
The displaced resident is being helped by the American Red Cross.