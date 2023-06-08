RENO, NV -- A Moses Lake woman received a hefty sum of money from one horse barrel racing event in Reno, Nevada last week.
Lindsay Schulz's trio of horses: Miss Eedie Stinson, Mr. Tew Judge and Blazin Pistol Penny, helped her earn a cool $53,639 in the Xtreme Million Barrel Racing competition.
The contest spanned from May 30 to June 4. Schulz earned the chunk of change as a perk to being crowned champion of the Xtreme Million barrel races last week.
"It was a week that you'll remember for the rest of your life. It's how you hope one all comes together," Lindsay told the Barrel Racing Report.
Eedie set an arena record during her runs, according to the Barrel Racing Report.
"She takes care of me," Schulz told the publication. "At the end of the day, I just make sure I take care of her properly. She's huge and she uses every ounce of that in her runs all of the time. There is no quit in the mare. As an athlete myself, when you're big and powerful and doing all that, you're going to have a little maintenance at the end of the day. I just really focus on doing my part and making sure she feels really good; that's my No. 1 priority. The winning is great, but if she's not feeling great, we just call it a day," Schulz said.
Eedie career earnings should jump to $212,875 and Lindsay's lifetime earnings at Xtreme Million-hosted events is at $142,692. Lindsay bought Eedie when the horse was three years old, according to the publication.