QUINCY - A horse that supposedly fled to find 'greener pastures' prompted a call to law enforcement when its owners couldn't find the animal before sundown on Wednesday.
The 6-year-old mustang named 'Dally' was with some campers situated in the Ancient Lakes area southwest of Quincy when it left its rider behind.
Deputies say the horse had been tied to a sage brush and when it wanted to go, it broke loose from the bush.
The horse went missing for 24-25 hours until it was found by deputies about a mile from the campsite and a quarter of a mile from where it took off from.
A local home owner helped deputies find the animal using a spotting scope and deputies confirmed the steed's exact location with a drone the following day. The animal had been grazing in the location where it had been found.
The horse and its owner were reunited. The animal wasn't injured.