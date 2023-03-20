PLAIN — Chelan County detectives are investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found Friday in Plain.
The man’s body was discovered in the 16000 block of Camp 12 road. Chelan County detectives and the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab responded to the scene to investigate, according to the sheriff’s office.
The man’s identity is unknown. He is described as a Black male, about 5-foot-11 with a medium build, and between 25 and 40 years of age.
Due to the ongoing investigation, no other details were released.
The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information to call its tip line at 509-667-6845.