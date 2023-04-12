MOSES LAKE — A home sustained smoke and heat damage in a Tuesday afternoon fire in Moses Lake.
Moses Lake firefighters responded to the reported structure fire at about 3:30 p.m in the 1200 block of East Terrace Avenue. Firefighters arrived on scene to find smoke coming from one of the bedrooms.
Fire crews were able to get water to the front bedroom of the house. Smoke and heat damage was found down a hallway in the home.
The smoke detector in the home alerted the homeowner, who was able to get out safely.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.