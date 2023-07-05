MOSES LAKE - A grieving Moses Lake father remains in disbelief over the conclusion of a preliminary investigation that asserted no foul play was found in his son's death a little over a year ago.
On June 10, 2022, the body of 25-year-old Masan Totou was found in the passenger seat of a burning vehicle near Moses Lake.
Deputies responded to a burning vehicle on South Frontage Road East, about two miles east of Moses Lake. After the fire was extinguished, Totou’s body was found in the front passenger seat.
Now, Masan's father, Foster, is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who can provide definitive answers about the circumstances surrounding his son's death.
Foster appears convinced that his son was murdered despite the investigative findings by the Grant County Sheriff's Office. For the first time since Masan's death, the Grant County Coroner's Office publicly revealed the cause and manner of his demise. The coroner says Masan died from smoke inhalation from combustible products and the manner of death is 'undetermined.' The coroner used the term 'undetermined' because of all the factors involved and they're wasn't enough evidence to indicate to illustrate what happened.
On Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office re-confirmed that foul play was not a factor based on its investigation into Masan's death.
The Totou family owns the Mom & Pop's Diner on Broadway Avenue in Moses Lake.