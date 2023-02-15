QUINCY - A debilitating brain tumor incapacitated a Quincy elementary teacher to the point that he required an airlift to a Seattle hospital where doctors likely saved his life this week.
According to a GoFundMe started for Brad Jones of Cashmere, the beloved educator suffered a medical episode on Sunday that put him in a Wenatchee hospital where it was determined he was suffering from a brain tumor. Jones was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment. Jones wasn't considered 'stable' until Tuesday. Once stable, doctors performed a six-hour emergency brain surgery. Surgeons are optimistic about Jones' recovery, but the long road to a normal life remains with the need for radiation, physical therapy and speech therapy.
"Brad is a passionate teacher who is immensely loved in the Quincy School District. Two days post-surgery Brad asked, 'will I be able to teach again?'” Nicky Clennon, the GoFundMe's organizer for Brad Jones, wrote.
Clennon says Jones and his wife are dedicated to helping the communities of Cashmere and Quincy. In addition to teaching, Brad is also a baseball and soccer coach.
Brad and his wife are the parents of two boys: Rayce (13) and Dash (9).
As of the latest update, Brad is up and walking, but suffers from memory loss about what happened to him.
Funds requested by the Jones family GoFundMe will go towards supporting them in terms of medical expenses as doctors expect Brad to be in the hospital for an extended period of time.