SOAP LAKE - After he was nearly left for dead in an April 2 hit and run, 81-year-old Ivan Babak of Soap Lake is going to live.
On Tuesday, Harborview Medical Center staff told Source ONE News that Babak is in 'satisfactory' condition. Babak's grandson, Michael Babak, says his grandpa will be transferred to a local hospital for treatment as he continues to recover.
"Within the first six hours of the incident, we didn't think he was going to make it," Michael told Source ONE News.
Yet, Ivan defied those fears and recovered quickly despite the criticality of his injuries.
According to Michael, Ivan was walking down the to his late brother's wife's home, which was only a couple homes away when he was struck. Ivan was walking along Road 20 in the 3000 block when he was hit, shortly after 7:00 p.m.
"We think he was struck from behind," Michael told Source ONE News.
Michael believes the vehicle his grandpa was hit by was traveling at around 50 mph. Ivan sustained a broken femur, head lacerations, and a hip fracture.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office says they are still working to find the person responsible for the collision.