CARLTON – An emergency SOS signal from a hiker's InReach device led to a full-scale rescue operation in the Okanogan - Wenatchee National Forest this past Saturday.
At 1:50 PM on August 26th, the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office was alerted to a distress call from the vicinity of Upper Eagle Lake, a remote location roughly 8 miles from the Crater Creek Trailhead, west of Carlton. The SOS was sent by a companion of a 72-year-old male hiker, who had sustained a traumatic head injury.
The critical nature of the injury prompted the Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue (SAR) Coordinator to implement a swift rescue strategy. Given the distance from the trailhead and the urgency of the situation, an aerial evacuation was deemed essential.
With the injured man's exact position communicated via the InReach device, the SAR Coordinator, working tirelessly to manage the rescue, called on the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center on the east coast to arrange for aerial support. At 2:39 PM, it was confirmed that a helicopter from the Naval Air Station Whidbey Island would be dispatched for the mission.
Establishing a communication link between the injured party and the Navy helicopter proved vital. By 4:20 PM, the Navy helicopter was at the rescue site, and medical personnel were lowered to attend to the injured hiker.
By 5:12 PM, the hiker was safely aboard the helicopter, which set a direct course for Harbor View Hospital in Seattle.
As of now, updates on the hiker's condition remains unknown.