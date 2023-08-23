LEAVENWORTH – Chelan County Sheriff's Office, in a combined rescue effort on Monday evening, successfully assisted a 54-year-old Lynwood woman who suffered a broken leg near Colchuck Lake southwest of Leavenworth.
The hiker twisted her leg leading to the severe injury while trekking in the area. In response to the incident, Chelan County's Search and Rescue Team swiftly mobilized, joining hands with Chelan County Volunteer Search and Rescue and medical personnel from Cascade Medical.
The complexity of the rescue was accentuated by the rugged terrain, necessitating a 3.5-mile wheeled litter extraction to safely transport the injured hiker. Deputies say the rescue operation came with challenges that included navigating difficult landscapes to catering to immediate medical needs.