LOOMIS - A hiking trip took a dire turn on August 13th when a 59-year-old man began suffering from severe heat exhaustion and dehydration. The incident was promptly reported to the Okanogan County Sheriff Office Dispatch around 4:00 pm.
The affected hiker was in the company of two others during their excursion approximately 1.7 miles west of the Cathedral Drive trailhead, located northwest of Loomis. One of his companions managed to send an urgent message using an In-Reach device from the trail. The text was to his wife, informing her of their dire situation and the fact that the ailing hiker could not proceed on his own. Immediately, she reached out to the dispatch center, seeking emergency aid for the trio.
The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office was swift in its response, deploying an area deputy to the trailhead. Concurrently, the Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Coordinator was en route to their location. Given the critical nature of the hiker's health, assistance was solicited from the US Navy at Whidbey Island. The request specifically sought a rescue helicopter equipped with onboard medical personnel.
By 7:30 pm, the helicopter reached the vicinity of the trailhead. Both the hikers and the dispatched deputy were notified to enhance their visibility for a smoother rescue in the challenging, timbered terrain. Expertly navigating the rugged conditions, medical staff from the helicopter were lowered to the hikers. After providing immediate medical attention, the distressed hiker was hoisted back into the helicopter for transport.
The Search and Rescue Coordinator confirmed at 8:03 pm that the Naval Air Station was moving the patient to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bellingham for further medical care. There is a hopeful note to this intense incident, as reports indicate the hiker is on track for a full recovery.