WINTHROP - A 40-year-old Lake Stevens man is dead after falling during a hike on Kangaroo Ridge late Monday morning.
Kangaroo Ridge is shortly west of Winthrop in Okanogan County.
Sheriff's officials say the hiker was in a group who were scattered as they looked for minerals in the area.
The hiker reportedly fell less than 25 feet, but died either at or shortly after impact.
CPR by other hikers were given, but to no avail. Due to the extremely rugged terrain, a helicopter was brought in to hoist the body.
The name is being withheld until an autopsy can be completed.