SNOQUALMIE PASS – Early this morning, Kittcom received an urgent report regarding a hiker facing a severe diabetic emergency at Waptus Lake, located approximately 11 miles from Snoqualmie Pass.
The hiker, despite being well-prepared and aware of her medical condition, found herself in a life-threatening situation after being unable to consume food or water for over 24 hours. Her rapidly rising blood sugar levels further intensified her already deteriorating state, rendering her almost immobile due to frequent bouts of vomiting.
The distressed hiker managed to alert Global Rescue of her condition using a Zoleo satellite communication device. Swiftly acting on the critical information provided, the company relayed her situation to Kittcom, prompting the Sheriff's Office to immediately initiate a rescue operation.
Given the seriousness of her condition and the remote location of the incident, the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) called for a helicopter equipped with hoist capabilities. Coming to the rescue, the Whidbey Island Naval Air Station promptly responded.
In a commendable feat of coordination and timely action, the hiker was hoisted from the treacherous terrains of the mountains and transported to Harborview Hospital, all before noon.