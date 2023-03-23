Much of the Moses Lake community is mourning the loss of an esteemed doctor who many touted as 'the best' when allergies and immunology.
Dr. Robert David Hylander passed away on Sunday, March 19.
In addition to his so-called 'state-of-the-art' care, the esteemed doctor was hailed as a friend by many of his patients and those who were non-patients.
"No words can describe the loss of the most caring, compassionate and friend to all of his patients. I worked for Dr Hylander. He treated his employees with respect and would Thank you for your help everyday. I learned so much about allergies and airway disease from Dr Hylander. He was always eager to teach his knowledge regarding his practice. I absolutely loved his humor. He would find something funny and have a way to share that would make a person laugh all day. I had the highest respect for Dr Hylander. I will most miss his friendship. Rest in Peace," Trudy Foreman, Dr. Hylander's medical assistant wrote in her comment on his online obituary.
Leah S. was a former patient of his:
"I was Robb's patient for 15 years. Not only was he an amazing doctor, but I considered him a friend as well. What a huge loss to our community--he was such an intelligent, caring and compassionate person who was very dedicated to his patients. He helped my family so much. Sending my condolences to his family and coworkers, he will be missed," she wrote.
Dr. Hylander treated patients with allergy, asthma, or immunology concerns.
Prior to his passing, Dr. Hylander joined Samaritan Healthcare in Moses Lake after owning his private practice for 30 years.
Hylander earner his undergraduate degree in zoology and environmental sciences. He earned his doctorate in medicine from the University of Oklahoma.
Hylander was 70. According to his obituary, no services for Hylander have been scheduled at this time.