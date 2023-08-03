MOSES LAKE - Early this morning, a routine traffic stop turned into a high-speed chase in Moses Lake.
28-year-old Austin Valentine was apprehended after he fled from a Grant County Deputy who attempted to stop him for expired registration and excessive speeding.
At approximately 7 am on August 3, 2023, the incident began on Potato Hill Road, just south of Moses Lake city limits. Valentine, seemingly aware of the deputy behind him, took off before the deputy could activate his emergency lights. When the deputy did signal for the vehicle to stop, Valentine responded by accelerating into the Moses Lake Sand Dunes at a high speed. In accordance with state legislation, the deputy discontinued the pursuit.
Quickly coordinating their efforts, the Grant County Sheriff's Office and the Moses Lake Police Department established containment around the Moses Lake Sand Dunes. As Valentine's vehicle emerged from the dunes onto Sand Dunes Road, the Moses Lake PD successfully brought the vehicle to a halt.
Valentine was taken into custody and booked for Attempting to Elude Police. His vehicle was impounded by the Grant County Sheriff's Office for further investigation.
A female passenger in the vehicle was released at the scene.
Deputies are still investigating the motive that prompted Valentine to flee.