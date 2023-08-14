MOSES LAKE - Grant County's Fair is offering up more free admission than usual this year. Spanning from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19, the Grant County Fair will offer free all-day admission on Tuesday, but a new promotion will allow patrons to enter the event at no cost on Wednesday and Thursday. This year, Grant County's Fair is offering a 'Free before 3' promotion.
"On Wednesday, Aug. 16 and on Thursday, Aug. 17, the fair will offer free admission before 3 p.m. Beat the crowds and come enjoy lunch at the fair, visit the animals, check out the amazing exhibits, shop the vendors, and enjoy the rides! We are excited to welcome you all back for another great fair," the Grant County Fair wrote on its social media page. The fair opens at 10 a.m. each day.
Single day admission for adults is $7, $4.50 for youth and seniors. A pass for all five days is $17 for adults and $11 for youth and seniors.
August 15th is also Buddy Day at the carnival for rides. Buy one carnival wristband for $38 and get the second one 1/2 off.
