EPHRATA – The Ephrata School District’s Free Summer Food Service could be what’s needed to help some less fortunate local families survive the summer. Starting Wednesday, June 14, the Ephrata School District will provide access to free meals for kids 18 years or younger. The Summer Food Service program is funded by the USDA and runs Monday through Thursday, from June 14 to July 27. The program will be closed for distribution on June 19, July 4 and July 5.
Food Service locations and schedules are as follows:
Ephrata High School
333 4th Ave. NW
Date: June 14 to July 27
Breakfast: 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
Lunch: 11:15 to 12:30 p.m.
Columbia Ridge Elementary
60 H Street SE
Date: June 14 to July 27
Breakfast: 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
Lunch: 11:15 to 12:30 p.m.
The Summer Food Service Program offers meals that are required to be consumed on-site. Meals are free to all children ages 18 years and younger, regardless of family income level.