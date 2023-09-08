MOSES LAKE – The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has issued an appeal to the public to assist with their ongoing investigation into an injury hit-and-run that transpired early Friday morning on state Route 282 across the field from the Ephrata Municipal Airport.
The incident occurred when a woman was walking east on the eastbound shoulder of state Route 282 between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., Friday, Sept. 8.
The location of the incident was near the intersection with Road A NW/Airport St SE. She was hit from behind by an unknown passenger car. Shockingly, after the impact, the driver briefly halted before continuing eastwards toward Moses Lake. The 30-year-old Lacey Harris of Moses Lake sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision. She was airlifted to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake.
The victim was able to identify the driver as male, but further details or characteristics of the individual remain undisclosed at this time.
The Washington State Patrol has indicated potential damage to the car involved. It is believed that the vehicle will have visible damage to its right front-end, particularly near the tire on the undercarriage. This could be vital information that could assist in identifying the car and the perpetrator.
Detective Ben Borgman is leading the investigation and encourages anyone with any information or leads related to this hit-and-run to come forward. He can be reached via email at Benjamin.Borgman@wsp.wa.gov or by phone at (360) 918-3813.