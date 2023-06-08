(To donate to Maria's GoFundMe campaign to help her make ends meet, click here)
OMAK - An Omak mother and grandmother is out of work after her business was stolen by thieves in the overnight between Wednesday and Thursday of this week.
Maria Limon owns La Autentica Taqueria y Antojitos Mexicanos in Omak. La Autentica Taqueria y Antojitos Mexicanos is a taco truck that was situated in the 900 block of Engh Rd.
In the middle of the night, Maria's daughter says thieves hooked up her taco truck to a full-sized, dark pickup truck that appeared to be a Ford F-150 Platinum that featured a decal that read 'Platinum' near the top of the bed towards the tailgate.
The vehicle with the trailer was reportedly last seen in Skykomish west of Stevens Pass off US 2 in Snohomish County. Maria's family told Source ONE News that they were informed by the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office that the suspect vehicle was pulled over by Washington State Patrol, but they lacked the evidence needed to make an arrest and let the suspect vehicle go. The suspect's whereabouts are now unknown.
A photo of the what appeared to be the suspect vehicle was taken, according to Maria's family.
"My mother has put everything into this small business, this is the only source of income that she has," Maria's daughter Anabel wrote on the GoFundMe page to benefit her mom. "My mother Elizabeth has been known in our community for over 30 + years she is a single mother who raised five children all on her own. She has put her lifetime savings into this business to provide for our family. I humbly ask anybody who can help out with anything, in these hard times. My mother puts all her Love and Pride in her cooking and she loves seeing people's smile after they eat her food."
Anabel says her family doesn't know why anyone would steal her mom's business and didn't know of anyone who would be inclined to do so. The taco truck with the money inside is worth $50,000.
To donate to Maria's GoFundMe campaign to help her make ends meet, click here.