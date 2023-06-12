QUINCY – A 59-year-old Warden man is dead after crashing his motorcycle west of Quincy on Sunday.
Troopers say Alvin Haug was on his motorcycle going east on SR 28 just past the White Trail Road roundabout construction site when the crash happened.
At around 5:30 p.m., Haug was attempting to pass another vehicle going in the same direction. During his attempt, Haug drifted from the westbound lane to the eastbound lane too early, striking the vehicle he was trying to pass causing him to wreck.
State Patrol says Haug died at the scene; he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The driver of the other vehicle, 28-year-old Max Gould of Quincy, was unhurt.