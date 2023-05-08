LEAVENWORTH - With the significant snow melt as of late due to warmer weather, the Chelan County Sheriff's Office used one of its helicopters on Sunday to confirm if the bodies of the two climbers that were killed in an avalanche in February near Leavenworth were recoverable.
Upon review of the site at Colchuck Peak, it was determined that the bodies of Jeannie Lee, a 60-year-old woman from Bayside, New York; and Yun Park, a 66-year-old man from Palisades Park, New Jersey were not recoverable.
Sheriff's officials told Source ONE News that the snow is still too deep and that conditions remain dangerous after a number of recent avalanches in the area. There were also a number of dangerous snow cornices.
Deputy Jason Reinfeld with Chelan County Emergency Management says the sheriff's office will periodically check the area to assess condition.