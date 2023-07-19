MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake residents have a new reason to celebrate as Hayden Homes, the largest private home builder in the Northwest, proudly presents the completion and dedication of Maple Grove Park to the city.
The park, spanning more than half an acre, promises to be a hub of recreational activities and a testament to the company's commitment to building a strong community.
Located at the intersection of Grape Drive NE and Maple Drive NE in Moses Lake, Maple Grove Park boasts an array of amenities designed to cater to the needs of community members of all ages. The park features lush green spaces, a swing set, a play structure, picnic tables, benches, and a walking/riding path, making it an ideal destination for active and passive leisure activities.
To mark this momentous occasion, community members and local media are invited to join Hayden Homes, alongside esteemed leaders from Moses Lake, including Mayor Don Myers, city councilors, and Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services director Doug Coutts, in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 20.
Mayor Don Myers expressed his gratitude to Hayden Homes for its continued commitment to the city. "Moses Lake is so fortunate to have a community partner in Hayden Homes. This is the second park the company has dedicated to the city, and these gifts speak to the value the team at Hayden Homes puts on building a strong community. It's a wonderful gift, and we are so grateful."
The dedication event promises to be a day filled with excitement and community engagement. Notable highlights of the celebration include a charitable donation to the Boys and Girls Club of the Columbia Basin. Hayden Homes will provide gear and equipment, including basketballs, soccer balls, hula hoops, outdoor games, and a new carpet ball table, to support the club's summer programs, benefitting more than 300 enrolled children.
Following the ceremony and charitable donation, attendees will be treated to food and refreshments, fostering a sense of togetherness and camaraderie among the participants.
In a unique opportunity for community members to leave their mark on Maple Grove Park, a paver painting activity will be organized. People of all ages are encouraged to paint and decorate 12” x 12” pavers that will be installed around the picnic tables, creating a lasting impression on their community. Youth from the nearby Longview Elementary location of the Boys and Girls Club will also participate, contributing their artistic flair to the park.
Additionally, Moses Lake will unveil its new Mobile Rec Ambulance, an exciting addition to the city's recreational offerings, demonstrating its commitment to ensuring residents have access to diverse and engaging activities.
Rees Wasney, the regional vice president for Hayden Homes, expressed his delight at collaborating with Moses Lake leaders and community members for the dedication of Maple Grove Park. "Hayden Homes is dedicated to building a strong community, and we believe that community parks play a crucial role in fostering quality of life for all Moses Lake residents. We are delighted to dedicate Maple Grove Park as a special place for community members to come together and create lasting memories."