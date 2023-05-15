PALISADES – A 57-year-old Hartline man is dead after rolling his vehicle near Rimrock Meadows in Douglas County on Sunday.
Shortly after 5 p.m., Douglas County Sheriff’s Officials say Robert Beatty was driving along Coulee Meadows Road when he went off the road and rolled his vehicle near the Rimrock Meadows entrance.
Beatty was ejected from his vehicle and was found near it.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office and Grant County Fire District 13 assisted with the call.
Life Flight was also summoned to the scene.