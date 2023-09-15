OTHELLO - A haircut during a social function at a home in Othello erupted in gunfire on Sept. 8, according to Othello Police.
Authorities say the shooting happened in the 1100 block of E. Oak Street at around 10:45 p.m. Police say the shooter and victim were at the house that was hosting haircuts during a social function and the shooter's behavior drastically changed for an unknown reason.
Responding officers found the victim walking along the side of the road who told them the shooting happened in the backyard of the home. The alleged gunman, 23-year-old Dario Ochoa Jr. was arrested at his home elsewhere in the area.
Ochoa had reportedly fired several rounds at the victim, but no one was hit by the gunfire. Two firearms, loaded magazines, and ammunition were found and seized as evidence. Dario was booked into the Benton County Jail on one charge of assault in the first degree.