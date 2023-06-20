MATTAWA - Three different fire agencies responded to a brush fire sparked by gunfire on Saturday near the town of Beverly.
The fire was reported shortly before noon.
Grant County Sheriff's officials say it started about four miles east of the Beverly Sand Dunes.
At around noon, the fire reportedly grew to two acres in size. Grant County fire districts 3, 8 and 10 responded.
It wasn't disclosed if the person firing the gun was out shooting recreationally. It also isn't known if they were cited for the fire. Law enforcement was not needed at the scene.