WENATCHEE – Wenatchee police are seeking suspects after a gun was drawn during a verbal altercation at the Safeway store Saturday night.
At around 9:15 p.m., Wenatchee Police say two men got into an argument, resulting in one of the parties pointing a gun at the other. Police say the victim demanded to be shot while the gun was pointed at him. The police were called and the two men fled the store. The man who wasn’t armed walked out of the store with a pack of beer he failed to pay for.
It’s not known what the skirmish was about.
Authorities have put out photos of both men hoping the community can help identify them.