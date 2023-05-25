EPHRATA - A group of local residents are seeking a temporary restraining order against Grant County's Sheriff, State Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Governor Jay Inslee in hopes of staving off the enforcement of the new assault weapons ban in Grant County.
Last month, Guardian Arms LLC, Millard Sales, LLC; Mike McKee, Nathan Poplawski, Edgar Salazar, Paul Hill, Theodore Hile, Brianna Yearout, Jaxon Holman, individuals and residents of Grant County and the Silent Majority Foundation filed a petition for injunctive relief and a temporary restraining order against the aforementioned respondents.
Last month, Governor Jay Inslee signed SHB 1240, which bans the manufacture, sale, distribution, importation and offer for sale of any assault weapon. Under the new rule, any violation of SHB 1240 would be a gross misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in the county jail and/or a fine of not more than $5,000.
The petitioners in the case argue that "the respondents in the case have made no showing that any of the numerous law-abiding citizens directly targeted by SHB 1240 have ever misused, much less committed any crime with any 'assault weapon.'" Petitioners claim that SHB 1240 is "unconstitutional" and "irreparably" impairs the rights of Washington citizens to bear arms.
The document: petitioners' motion for temporary restraining order, cited 11 mass shootings in Washington where the shooter did not use an assault-style weapon to slay their victims, including the shooting at Frontier Middle School in Moses Lake in 1996.
Mike McKee says a similar case is being heard in Western Washington. McKee added that he believes his case will be considered pending the conclusion on the Western District petition.
Concerning Grant County Sheriff Joey Kriete, the Sheriff's Office put out a memo to the public that it, too "opposes gun bans," in response to the bill's passage.
SHB 1240 went into effect on April 25.
