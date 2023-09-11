QUINCY - Community members gathered to pay homage to a new chapter in medical care in Quincy on Saturday. Hospital administrators, city leaders and local stakeholders dug in to the ground to signal the start of construction on the new Quincy Valley Medical Center.
Quincy Valley Medical Center's Shannon Durfee says construction will officially commence in early October. The new hospital will be established in a lot near a former church just north of medical center's current parking area.
The $55 million project was green-lighted when voters approved a bond to pay for it in the Aug. 2, 2022 primary election.
Shannon Durfee, a spokesperson for Quincy Valley Medical Center says new facilities are needed to keep up with increasing demand from a growing community. Durfee says the new hospital would approve the ability to retain and recruit staff, have more private hospital rooms, better resources to treat patients, updated equipment, new and improved technical resources, more imaging, and enhanced emergency department capabilities. In addition, a new building would allow for more specialized treatment services.
The new Quincy Valley Medical Center is estimated to by over 47,000 square feet. The facility is projected to open for operations in early 2025.
Hospital officials say the current building will be demolished; the land it sits on will be outfitted with parking and landscaping.
The Quincy Valley Medical Center opened as Quincy Valley Hospital in 1959. In 1996, it became the Quincy Valley Medical Center and was last remodeled in 2000.