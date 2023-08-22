MATTAWA - The city of Mattawa will be getting a new soccer field. On Aug. 19, the Port of Mattawa held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Sentinel Gap Community Park soccer field project. The new development was christened by port officials and stakeholders during the Port of Mattawa's annual Show & Shine Car Show.
“We were honored to have Senator Nikki Torres attend the event, as she was instrumental in obtaining the funding make this soccer field a reality," Leland stated during the ceremony.
Also attending the groundbreaking was Paul Lauzier Foundation Trustee, Mike Tabler, and Grant County Commissioner, Danny Stone. Additionally, Senator Judy Warnick and Senator Mark Schoesler supported Sen. Torres’ successful effort to obtain this important funding.
The $1.4 million soccer field is paid for with state funding. The field will have lights, fencing, pavement and grass.
The field will open to the public sometime in mid-2024.