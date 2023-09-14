hospital

Site of Samaritan's new hospital 

Photo: Samaritan Healthcare 

MOSES LAKE - Samaritan Healthcare's highly anticipated groundbreaking on its new hospital will happen on Oct. 6 in Moses Lake. The momentous occasion will happen at the facility's future site at 2000 Clover Drive. The ceremony is slated to begin at 1:30 p.m. The churning of earth will come after years of planning and set backs brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. The bond needed to build the new hospital was approved by voters in April. 

Tags