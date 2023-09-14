MOSES LAKE - Samaritan Healthcare's highly anticipated groundbreaking on its new hospital will happen on Oct. 6 in Moses Lake. The momentous occasion will happen at the facility's future site at 2000 Clover Drive. The ceremony is slated to begin at 1:30 p.m. The churning of earth will come after years of planning and set backs brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. The bond needed to build the new hospital was approved by voters in April.
Ground breaking on Samaritan's new hospital in Moses Lake set for Oct. 6
