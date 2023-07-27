EPHRATA - Grant County Public Utility District (PUD) announced it will apply for $5 million in federal dam safety funding to support a $38-$45 million project aimed at increasing the seismic strength of the Priest Rapids Dam. The proposed anchoring work will further secure the dam's spillway to the bedrock.
The project is a scaled-down version of a similar undertaking completed at the Wanapum Dam up the Columbia River in 2014-2015, according to Senior Manager of Power Production, Dale Campbell.
The anchoring work will be performed by a contractor who will install post-tension strand anchors across the entirety of the dam’s spillway. Priest Rapids Dam requires less extensive anchoring compared to the Wanapum Dam—two post-tension anchors per spillway section versus three at Wanapum. The project will use the same type of anchors as those utilized at Wanapum.
Despite some leakage through the "lift joints" between concrete pourings, the 65-year-old Priest Rapids Dam remains safe and stable. However, its current weight is insufficient to hold back the Columbia River to meet modern standards without additional anchoring.
The need for the anchoring project was identified shortly after a crack was discovered in the Wanapum Dam, Campbell said. The plan for the project, now fully designed and analyzed, was developed with advice from the contractor who carried out the repair work at Wanapum Dam.
General Manager and CEO Rich Wallen praised the team’s efforts in preparing for the project. “They’ve done a good job at making sure we’re ready to do this at this time,” he said.
The dam's reservoir will remain at regular operational levels throughout the project. Applications for the project permits are due by October 2023 to qualify for the sought-after federal funding. Upon receipt of the funds, Grant PUD will have a three-year window to complete the project. The project's execution is expected to take approximately 18 months from commencement.