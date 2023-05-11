EPHRATA – Grant PUD commissioners were apprised of the progress on the $75 million-dollar electrical system upgrade on Tuesday. The endeavor includes upgrades at over 10 sites across the county. All enhancements are anticipated to be completed by late 2024.
Utility officials say the overhaul will reduce outage times and increase the electric supply for residential, businesses and industrial growth.
The utility’s commission board was briefed during a regularly scheduled meeting in Ephrata this week.
Known as “Design Build 2,” the projects include five new substations, upgrades to existing substations and the new, 10-mile, 115 kV Red Rock transmission line to increase the electric supply to Royal City. The utility says six of the 10 projects are more than 60% complete. Four are already energized and supplying power to customers in George, Quincy, and Royal City areas. Red Rock Substation construction began last Thursday.
“It’s a lot of work. It’s a project that demonstrates the importance of teamwork,” Commissioner Tom Flint said.
“You guys need to know that we are supportive of that growth,” Commissioner Larry Schaapman said. “Those are good changes, but they’re costly. Growth is a benefit to all residents of this county and the core customers.”
The group of projects takes its name “Design Build” from a state-approved alternative project-delivery method that uses a prime contractor for both design and construction phases. This creates efficiencies that allow various projects to be carried out simultaneously.
Grant PUD became the first public utility in the state to use the Design Build process with a first round of projects from 2016 to October 2017. Work included two new substations in Quincy and upgrades to six other substations.