EPHRATA - During this week’s regularly scheduled meeting, Grant PUD’s staff acknowledged two companion bills that would establish statewide protections against power and water disconnects for non-payment during hot days.
House Bill 1329 and Senate Bill 5366 were introduced by state lawmakers at the request of State Attorney General Bob Ferguson. Utility staff say the bills call for utilities to suspend disconnects on days when the National Weather Service has issued a heat-related alert within a utility’s service area.
However, Grant PUD present policy already suspends disconnects when temps are at or above 100 degrees for more than four hours a day. The bill allows customers who have been disconnected prior to a heat advisory due to non-payment to request restoration of services during heat alerts. Utilities would be required to turn the services back on if the customers agree to follow a payment plan that will reduce the balance on their accounts.
Grant PUD officials emphasized that measures are already in place to help customers who are struggling to pay their bills and that disconnecting them is the last resort for those with past due accounts. Disruptions of service are typically reserved for customers who are not responsive to repeated attempts to contact them.
"One thing we wanted the legislature to understand is that Grant PUD, as well as many other utilities, already have policies in place to not disconnect customers during extreme temperatures," Grant PUD Policy Analyst Ryan Holterhoff said.
This year's state legislature is scheduled to be in session until April 23. The cut-off for a bill to be referred out of a non-financial committee in either the Senate or House is Friday. The last day for a bill to be passed by any fiscal committee is Feb. 24