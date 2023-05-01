EPHRATA – Grant PUD customers spent less time in the dark as 2022 progressed, according to utility officials.
Managing Director of Power Delivery Ron Alexander told utility commissioners last Tuesday that a revitalized preventative maintenance effort is yielding much lower total outage time throughout the entirety of the power distribution system.
Total outage times peaked in June 2022 at more than 130 minutes. Those times decreased below the 100-minute target in August 2022 with outage times drastically reduced to less than 70 minutes in November 2022. Utility officials say outage times have remained well below target since the fortified preventative maintenance focus began.
“The improvement I’ve seen over the last 2-3 years — how things have been realigned and repositioned — it’s just brought the bar up higher,” said Commissioner Larry Schaapman, referring to the entire Power Production team. “As a commissioner I couldn’t be more pleased and more proud about what you guys are doing.”
Crews have been working to replace aged poles, and pole components blamed for pole fires. They’ve also worked on improving “power quality” by updating equipment to ensure voltage remains within acceptable parameters even on the longer distribution lines.