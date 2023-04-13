A milestone agreement has been reached between Grant PUD and Obsidian Renewables; green-lighting a tandem effort to design a renewable energy power plant and storage facility in Moses Lake.
The announcement of the agreement was made Thursday, April 6.
The project is motivated by the need to meet increasing demand for power in the region. Concerning Grant County, the hydrogen production facility would be built at the Port of Moses Lake. The hydrogen would be produced by a solar power plant connected to an electrolyzer that will split water into hydrogen and oxygen. The proposed plant design would utilize an onsite storage pipeline to hold enough hydrogen so that the plant can operate for up to one week on the stored renewable energy.
“We’re excited to pursue this promising technology with Obsidian and for its potential to provide needed power generation resources for our customers, while also meeting Washington’s clean energy goals,” Grant PUD CEO Rich Wallen said.
Any surplus renewable electricity generated by the project would potentially create affordable renewable hydrogen for users.
“This project kicks off the development of Obsidian’s Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub plan to make low-cost renewable hydrogen available to large parts of Oregon and Washington,” Obsidian Director of Hydrogen Development Ken Dragoon said. “Renewable hydrogen will play an important role in the region’s decarbonization goals, and we are proud to take this step towards a green energy future.”
The Obsidian Pacific NW Hydrogen Hub is one of the 33 projects around the nation encouraged to seek funding from the United States Department of Energy (DOE). Obsidian will submit a complete funding application in April, which includes funding for the Grant PUD project. The DOE plans to select six to 10 hydrogen hubs to receive between $400 million and $1.25 billion to connect large-scale clean hydrogen production to consumers. Applications will be evaluated based on several critical factors, including technical merit, financial viability and community benefits. DOE is expected to make final funding awards in the Fall of 2023.
On Dec. 27, 2022, the project known as the Obsidian Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub was encouraged by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to continue its bid for federal hydrogen hub funding.
The Obsidian Pacific NW Hydrogen Hub intends to be one of the federally funded renewable hydrogen hubs selected by the U.S. Department of Energy. It will include industrial parks in Oregon and Washington that will be home to new renewable nitrogen/ammonia fertilizer plants supplied through a new dedicated renewable hydrogen storage pipeline.
If federal funding is granted, Obsidian told the Capital Press it hopes to have part of the project up and running by 2026 or 2027.
Obsidian says it will also feed hydrogen to the data center-driven industrial parks of Quincy and East Wenatchee via pipelines.