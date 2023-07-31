MOSES LAKE - Grant County Health District (GCHD) has announced that it will be hosting its second annual International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) event on August 24th. The occasion aims to bring communities together in acknowledging the deep grief felt by those who have lost a loved one or witnessed a permanent injury due to drug overdose.
The drug overdose epidemic has been recognized as one of the world's most significant public health crises, a situation that Grant County is unfortunately no stranger to. Between 2018 and 2021, the county has reported 61 overdose-related deaths, reflecting a distressing surge in drug-related fatalities over the past two decades.
The event, to be held at McCosh Park from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM, will feature a community resource fair. Local organizations will be on hand to connect residents with services and resources available within the county. Attendees will have an opportunity to learn about substance misuse and overdose prevention, with tools such as medication lockboxes and community support services.
Moreover, the event will serve as a poignant tribute to the families and individuals impacted by overdose. Participants can dedicate a white flag in remembrance of someone lost to overdose or a purple flag in recognition of someone saved with Narcan, a medication used to block the effects of opioids.
Organizations wishing to join the resource fair can sign up through the GCHD website. The deadline for registration is August 10th.
By taking part in the event, the residents of Grant County will join a global movement to promote understanding, compassion, and positive change amid the opioid crisis. The goal is to stand in solidarity to remember the lost, support those affected, and collectively strive for a healthier and safer community.
For more information, visit https://granthealth.org/overdose-prevention-awareness/.