EPHRATA - Grant County’s annual outdoor burn ban is set to go into effect on Thursday, June 1.
The county-wide burn restrictions passed by county commissioners in 2017 are in effect through Sept. 30.
Agricultural and orchard burning are still allowed when permitted by the state Department of Ecology, and recreational campfires are allowed in approved devices at public campgrounds when permitted by the campground authority. Any recreation campfires at residences in private fire pits are allowed as long as there is 25 feet of non-combustible space around the fire pit. Large cooking fires for public and private events must be permitted through the Grant County Fire Marshal’s Office in advance. Gas and charcoal barbecues are still allowed.
Once the burn ban is lifted Sept. 30, burning restrictions in place by Ecology will still be in effect for all cities and urban growth areas.