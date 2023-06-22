MOSES LAKE - Grant County will be performing chip seal operations and road work in the Larson housing community. The project is scheduled to start on July 10, 2023, and finish by July 30, 2023.
Chip sealing will begin at the south end near Loring Drive and progress north towards Randolph Road. Vehicles must be off the road between 5am and 6pm, Monday through Thursday, or they will be towed. Children and pets should be kept away from the work area.
Expect flagger-controlled traffic and intermittent road closures during the project.
The road work aims to improve the infrastructure and enhance safety in the Larson Housing Community.