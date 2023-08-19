Grant County has registered the poorest air quality in the whole of north central Washington, following the intensification of wildfire smoke over the weekend.
The majority of the county has been classified under 'unhealthy' air quality conditions, with the Soap Lake area specifically plunging into the 'very unhealthy' range.
The recent deterioration can be attributed to Friday's robust winds, which ushered in several new wildfires across the forecast region. According to the latest reports, light N-NE winds are currently channeling active fires predominantly in a S-SW direction. Among the prominent fires, Crater Creek surged southwards past the US border, while the Oregon fire rages approximately 12 miles west of Spirit Lake. Additionally, the Gray fire in Medical Lake crossed the I-90 overnight, accompanied by multiple smaller conflagrations south of Grand Coulee.
This surge in wildfires has led to an engulfing blanket of smoke, casting a dark, unhealthy pall across the forecast region. The current smoke conditions are exacerbated by light N-NE winds carrying additional smoke from neighboring areas of Canada, Idaho, and Montana, which are expected to continue their influence over North Central Washington. Relief, however, is in sight. Higher humidity levels coupled with a shift to NE winds are anticipated by early Sunday morning, which may bring some respite to the choked region. Additionally, isolated showers forecasted for late Sunday might aid in smoke dispersion.
For those holding out for clearer skies, there is hope on the horizon. The U.S. Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program's latest smoke outlook suggests that by Sunday evening transitioning into Sunday night, air quality should show marked improvement, potentially returning to a 'moderate' level.
Residents are urged to stay indoors, especially those with respiratory conditions, and to keep a close eye on updates from local authorities regarding safety precautions and evacuation notices if the situation continues to escalate.