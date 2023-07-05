GEORGE - The Grant County Sheriff's Office has announced additional safety and security measures for the upcoming events at The Gorge Amphitheater and Campground. In response to concerns and fears surrounding the large-scale gathering on the heels of a deadly shooting several weeks ago, the Sheriff's Office has increased its law enforcement presence to ensure the safety and well-being of all attendees.
Sheriff Joe Kriete emphasized the Sheriff's Office's commitment to providing a secure environment for campers and ticketholders. "We want to reassure campers and ticketholders that there will be more law enforcement officers at The Gorge and The Gorge Campground to help provide the safest environment possible," Sheriff Kriete stated. "We recognize that there are a lot of concerns and fears, and we are feeling those concerns and fears, too."
Law enforcement officers will be stationed on-site to provide immediate policing services should the need arise. However, it is important to note that their responsibilities will not include security searches of vehicles or screenings of concert attendees and campers. These tasks will be handled exclusively by the on-site private security staff dedicated to maintaining the event's security protocols.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office encourages everyone attending the events to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the appropriate authorities. Whether in person or by calling 9-1-1, witnesses are urged to promptly bring any concerning behavior to the attention of security or law enforcement. This collaborative effort will help maintain a safe and enjoyable experience for all participants.
This is the first time the venue is hosting an event since Beyond Wonderland in mid June. Dead and Company are slated to play July 7 and July 8.