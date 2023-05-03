EPHRATA - Grant County Sheriff Joey Kriete was exceedingly assertive about his institution's stance on Washington state's controversial assault weapons ban this week.
In a public memo on social media, Kriete petitioned against recently passed House Bill 1240, which prohibits the manufacture, importation, distribution, selling, and offering for sale of assault weapons for public consumption.
"We oppose gun bans because they fail to meet the standards of our state and federal constitutions. They conflict with the rulings handed down by the supreme court. We oppose them because they divert attention from and ignore the problem," the Grant County Sheriff's Office wrote on its social media page.
Despite Kriete's stance on the bill, he did affirm that he will uphold the law.
"...ultimately it is the court’s job to say what the law is, and the Sheriff’s job to enforce the law, subject to the use of reasonable discretion on efficient use of law enforcement resources to ensure justice."
Kriete added that the focus should be on the people capable of mass murder and not the weapon itself.