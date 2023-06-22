PORT ORCHARD - Shelan Knoshnaw of Bremerton was presented with a Lifesaving Award by Grant County Sheriff Joey Kriete on Tuesday in Port Orchard where she works.
Shelan's courageous act took place on July 20, 2022, when she performed CPR on a 7-year-old child who had nearly drowned at the Smokian RV Resort in Soap Lake.
Thanks to Shelan's quick thinking and skills, the child made a full recovery. Shelan was also helped by Brian Walters of Electric City. He was on his UPS route delivering packages to the resort when he stepped in to administer life saving measures. Walters was also a Life Saving Award recipient.
The award ceremony was held at East Port Orchard Elementary School, where staff and students gathered to honor Shelan's bravery. Her heroic actions serve as a powerful reminder of the impact one person can have in saving lives.