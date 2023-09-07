MOSES LAKE - Attendance numbers for the 2023 Grant County Fair were released this week, showing a decline from 2022.
Grant County Fairgrounds Director Jim McKiernan stated that 66,337 people attended the 2023 fair. The most recent tally was a 2% decline from 2022, according to stats provided by Grant County.
McKiernan says the slight dip in attendance was influenced by exceedingly warm weather with four of the five days of fair having high temperatures of at least 100 degrees. McKiernan added that the second day of fair saw a temperature reading of 106 degrees. McKiernan also mentioned the presence of wildfire smoke was a deterrent for some as well.
An attendance estimate of 19,000 was noted for the rodeo and demolition derby.