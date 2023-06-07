EPHRATA - Grant County Sheriff's officials say an inmate at the Grant County Jail was assaulted Wednesday morning.
Info released by the Grant County Sheriff's Office shows that the assault occurred roughly around 9 a.m.
Grant County Sheriff's spokesman Kyle Foreman says a male inmate punched another prisoner, who was also male, in the face. The attacked resulted in a minor facial injury.
The sheriff's office could not disclose when the altercation was over.
The sheriff's office says the pair will be separated moving forward and will not be allowed to live in the same area together.
The inmate who was attacked opted not to press charges.