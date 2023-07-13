Grant County Health District (GCHD) is taking a significant step forward in safeguarding the health of residents and visitors by introducing an improved monitoring system for cyanobacteria, commonly known as blue-green algae.
The new system is being piloted on Moses Lake this year, marking a significant milestone in the district's ongoing efforts to protect the community from potential harm caused by harmful algal blooms.
To enhance monitoring and sampling capabilities, Moses Lake will now be divided into six distinct sections: North Moses Lake, Lewis Horn, Parker Horn, Middle Moses Lake, Pelican Horn, and South Moses Lake (Sand Dunes). This division will enable targeted monitoring and sampling efforts in specific areas of the lake, rather than issuing advisories that encompass the entire body of water. The division is illustrated in the "Moses Lake Advisory Areas" photo provided by GCHD.
A dedicated group of volunteers known as the Cyanobacteria Surveillance by Citizens, Users, and Managers (CSCUM) will play a pivotal role in consistently monitoring and sampling potential blue-green algae blooms. These committed volunteers will gather data from various points within each section of Moses Lake. Their invaluable contributions will help in issuing timely advisories and warnings to the public, providing crucial information for informed decision-making.
Environmental Health Manager Stephanie Shopbell expressed her enthusiasm for the pilot project, saying, "This has been a long-standing goal for GCHD, and we are immensely grateful for the support and participation of our volunteers and community partners, particularly the Columbia Basin Conservation District. Witnessing this project come to life is truly exciting!"
Blue-green algae blooms thrive in fresh water under favorable conditions such as sunlight, high temperatures, and nutrient-rich environments. These blooms often manifest as green paint-like substances floating on the water's surface. While blue-green algae is common in Grant County waters during the summer and fall, not all blooms are toxic. The new monitoring system will enable better assessment and targeted responses, minimizing unnecessary warnings while maximizing public safety.
To facilitate data collection and reporting, volunteers will utilize a specialized app to record and submit their findings. The collected information will be uploaded to a map developed in collaboration with the Columbia Basin Conservation District and the Moses Lake Watershed Council. This map will be accessible to the public, allowing residents and visitors to stay informed and make educated decisions about water activities. Regular observations commenced on Monday (7/10/2023), with volunteers scheduled to conduct weekly assessments at each site throughout the summer and early fall. The results can be accessed on GCHD's Blue-Green Algae Monitoring page at https://granthealth.org/blue-green-algae-monitoring.
In addition to the pilot project on Moses Lake, GCHD is currently issuing a water quality warning advisory for the Perch Point area on Potholes Reservoir. Furthermore, there have been reports of a suspected blue-green algae bloom on Westshore Drive in Moses Lake. However, after careful observations by volunteers, no blooms were observed at Blue Heron Park or Connelly Park, and no toxin samples were taken from those locations.
Looking ahead, GCHD envisions expanding this pilot project beyond Moses Lake and implementing a similar monitoring system on other Grant County lakes that are known to experience annual blue-green algae blooms. While this ambitious goal is on the horizon, all other Grant County lakes will continue to rely on GCHD's existing monitoring system. This system will issue advisories and warnings that pertain to the entire lake, and such updates can be found on the Blue-Green Algae Monitoring page on GCHD's website.