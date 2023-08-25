SOAP LAKE - Grant County Fire District 7 announced it has been awarded a $590,400 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) under the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) initiative. The funds, distributed over four years, aim to help fire departments recruit and retain volunteer firefighters.
The grant will be used for various purposes, including buying personal protective equipment for new volunteers, offering leadership training, covering costs for new member apparel and textbooks, and implementing a marketing program for recruitment. Additionally, a portion of the grant will be used to replace the fire station's sign with an LED programmable version and to hire a recruitment and retention coordinator for the four-year grant period.
The initiative comes at a time when volunteer firefighter numbers are reportedly decreasing nationwide.