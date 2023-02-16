SOAP LAKE — Grant County Fire District 7 has hired Chris Baker as its new chief.
Baker started his new position on Monday. He comes from Arizona where he worked as an investigator for the Arizona State Land Department, according to the fire district.
“Chief Baker has an extensive fire service and law enforcement background. He has served as fire chief for several different rural combination volunteer/paid fire agencies,” district officials stated. “He is a fire investigator, fire instructor, fire officer, incident command Type 3 incidents, division group supervisor, strike team/task force leader and has been successful in writing and managing over $2 million fire service grants.”
Grant County Fire District 7 covers about 158 square miles in the Soap Lake area and is primarily a volunteer department.
Baker replaces longtime fire Chief Kirk Sheppard, who retired in September after serving as chief for about 25 years.
“Chief Baker was hired because of his vast experience in firefighting, wealth of experience providing training, command pretense, grant writing ability and enthusiasm for providing outstanding service to the community,” stated district commissioner Josh Chambers. “In just the first three days on the job the amount of enthusiasm the volunteers have with the direction of the fire district is energizing and refreshing.”