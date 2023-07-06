SOAP LAKE - The Washington Department of Ecology has imposed a $10,000 penalty on Stevens Land Holdings, LLC of Soap Lake for irrigating 100 acres of alfalfa without the necessary permit.
The state says the violation raises concerns about the impact on groundwater supplies, which have already been allocated to legal water right holders. The penalty reportedly follows repeated offers of technical assistance and orders to cease the unauthorized irrigation.
Jaime Short, the water resources section manager for Ecology's Eastern Region, highlighted the potential risks associated with unpermitted water use. "Unpermitted water use in this area threatens groundwater supplies that are already committed to legal water right holders," said Short. "Stevens Land Holdings, LLC's unpermitted irrigation comes after many offers of technical assistance and orders to stop the violation."
The issue first came to the attention of the authorities in the summer of 2022 when Ecology discovered that Stevens Land Holdings may be irrigating 100 acres of alfalfa without the required permit. The limited liability company, led by William Stevens as governor, acknowledged the unauthorized irrigation at the time and expressed a commitment to securing a legal water supply for the 2023 irrigation season.
However, in the spring of 2023, the state says Stevens Land Holdings resumed irrigating the same 100 acres of alfalfa without obtaining the necessary permit. In response, the Department of Ecology issued a cease-and-desist order in April, instructing the company to immediately halt the irrigation activities. Despite this order, the unauthorized irrigation continued, resulting in a $4,000 penalty imposed by Ecology in mid-May. Although the penalty was paid, the company persisted in the unpermitted water use, according to the Department of Ecology.
The Department of Ecology stressed that the current penalty of $10,000 reflects the seriousness of the violation and the persistence of the unauthorized irrigation after receiving notifications from Ecology.
Jaime Short expressed concerns about the potential impact on public investments in groundwater management. "The state and federal government have dedicated significant resources to assist groundwater users in transitioning to surface water," Short explained. "Actions like these jeopardize the ongoing public investments."
Stevens Land Holdings, LLC now was given 30 days to pay the fine or contest the decision before the Pollution Control Hearings Board.
According to an article published by the Capital Press, Stevens says he will fight the fine on appeal.