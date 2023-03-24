COULEE CITY — Grant County detectives are seeking further information on a 52-year-old Moses Lake man accused of child rape.
Tyrone Thomas Trexler was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree rape of a child and one count of unlawful imprisonment. Trexler has been booked into Grant County Jail, with bail set at $75,000.
Detectives began investigating Trexler after a 6-year-old girl disclosed the alleged rape to her mother. Investigators say the assault happened at Trexler’s Moses Lake-area home, according to the sheriff’s office.
During the investigation, another young girl also disclosed information that Trexler had raped her at a home in the Coulee City area, according to court records.
Trexler owns chiropractic clinics in Wilbur and Coulee City. Detectives say there is no indication that any assault happened at either clinic.
Detectives are seeking anyone information from the public about Trexler. The sheriff’s office did not specify what type of information or if there are other possible victims.
Anyone with information is asked to call 509-762-1160.